A Universal Wish List

Tired of having dozens of bookmarks with clothes and product you want to buy ? Save the products you like with our ShopToList button, and view them in our website.
Yes, that's right; no need to check the price, if it drops, you will know.
Get informed if we see your product at a lower price elsewhere.* * coming soon
Can't find an answer? Don't hesitate to reach out!.
YES !
We support every major browsers, Chrome, Safari, Firefox. If you don't have one of these, you can still use our form to add your products manually.
YES !
Shoptolist works with every product, on every website.
Not yet, but it is coming soon, register and you'll get notified as soon as it's out there.