A Universal Wish List

When you find a cool product, put it in ShopToList.

You will receive an email as soon as the price drops.

Works with every product, on every website, it is that simple.

Universal Wish List

Tired of having dozens of bookmarks with clothes and product you want to buy ? Save the products you like with our ShopToList button, and view them in our website.

Get notifications when the price drops

Yes, that's right; no need to check the price, if it drops, you will know.

Save Money

Get informed if we see your product at a lower price elsewhere.*


* coming soon

On a product page, click on the ShopToList button

View your product on shoptolist.com

Frequently Asked Questions

Can't find an answer? Don't hesitate to reach out!.

Is it free ?

YES !

What are the supported browsers for the button ?

We support every major browsers, Chrome, Safari, Firefox. If you don't have one of these, you can still use our form to add your products manually.

Does it work on every website ?

YES !

Does it work for every product or only clothes?

Shoptolist works with every product, on every website.

Is there a mobile app for ShopToList ?

Not yet, but it is coming soon, register and you'll get notified as soon as it's out there.

